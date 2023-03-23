Thursday NYC Trump Grand Jury Session Abruptly Canceled

The New York City grand Jury investigating alleged 2016 indirect hush money payments by President Trump had their second session in a row canceled on Thursday. The investigation by Soros backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has apparently been thrown into chaos following the bombshell testimony of former federal prosecutor Robert Costello to the grand jury on Monday that undercut Bragg and star witness Michael Cohen.

CNN reported on the Thursday cancellation (excerpt):

The Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump’s alleged role in a scheme to pay hush money to an adult film star will not hear that case when it convenes today, according to two sources familiar with the matter, pushing the Manhattan’s district attorney’s probe into next week. …The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is trying to determine whether to call back Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to refute the testimony provided earlier this week by lawyer Robert Costello —or to call an additional witness to buttress their case before the grand jurors consider a vote on whether to indict the former president, the source familiar with the investigation said.

CNN also reported the earliest the grand jury could meet is Monday next week and that an unnamed witness has been told they may be recalled to give more testimony.

The Daily Mail also reported on the cancellation, but noted the jury will meet on another case (excerpt):

The grand jury will not be convening this week in the case of Donald Trump’s hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. The new reports come after sources told DailyMail.com that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is having trouble convincing jurors to indict Trump. While the grand jury will return to court Thursday at noon, the panel will be discussing a different case. …One source told DailyMail.com that: ‘They are having trouble convincing the jury to swallow the case. It’s a weak case and has caused divisions in the DA’s office.’ Other reports suggested the DA’s office could be contemplating a change of strategy.

WNBC-TV also reported the jury is expected to convene Thursday but not about the Trump case (excerpt):

The Manhattan grand jury that has been weighing potential charges against former President Donald Trump is expected to meet Thursday after an unexpected, and still unexplained, day off — but it doesn’t appear, at this point, they will hear anything related to the alleged hush money case, three sources familiar with the matter say. The panel had been scheduled to meet Wednesday afternoon regarding the Trump case but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told them to stay home and be on standby for a potential hearing the next day, sources said. The reason for the delay remains unclear, including whether it may be related to a potential witness or new evidence. Also unclear: What the grand jury will discuss Thursday if not Trump, who announced to the globe nearly a full week ago that he expected to be arrested in Manhattan earlier this week. Sources say the situation remains fluid, but as of 10 a.m. Thursday, it was looking like the grand jury might not meet on Trump matters until Monday at the earliest.

Video of Costello speaking to reporters Monday after his grand jury appearance.