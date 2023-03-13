Three Palestinian Militants Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank Firefight

In a firefight near the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, three Palestinian militants were killed after opening fire on Israeli forces.

According to The Globe and Mail, “The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, claimed the men killed as members. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the men were killed by Israeli fire near the city of Nablus and identified them as Jihad Mohammed al-Shami, 24, Uday Othman al-Shami, 22 and Mohammed Raed Dabeek, 18.”

