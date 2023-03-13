Three Palestinian Militants Killed by Israeli Forces in West Bank Firefight

In a firefight near the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, three Palestinian militants were killed after opening fire on Israeli forces.
According to The Globe and Mail, “The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed offshoot of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, claimed the men killed as members. The Palestinian Health Ministry said the men were killed by Israeli fire near the city of Nablus and identified them as Jihad Mohammed al-Shami, 24, Uday Othman al-Shami, 22 and Mohammed Raed Dabeek, 18.”
Three Palestinian militants were killed after opening fire on Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Nablus on Sunday, according to the Israeli Defense Forces.
Another armed gunman surrendered himself to Israeli troops and was transferred to security personnel for questioning, the IDF said. Three M-16 rifles, a handgun, and ammunition were confiscated after the shooting.
The Palestinian gunmen were members of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, a militant group connected to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party, according to the Associated Press.
The gunmen opened fire at an Israeli military post near Nablus, one of many cities in the West Bank and Israel that has seen escalating violence in recent months. Eleven Palestinians were killed during an Israeli raid targeting three members of the Lion’s Den terrorist group on Feb. 22.