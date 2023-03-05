Three Members of Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Movement Convicted for Remembering Tiananmen Square Massacre

(Above the 2019 Tiananmen Square Vigil in Hong Kong)

Three individuals in Hong Kong have been convicted for their efforts to remember and commemorate those who died in the Tiananmen Square massacre.

The famous Tank-man who stopped the troops from crushing the innocents protesting the CCP in Beijing is one of the most iconic symbols of a man standing for justice and stopping an army. This was taken before the troops entered Tiananmen Square in 1989 under the darkness of night and killed an unknown number of innocent protesters. The whole world was watching as the Square was emptied by force after much hope that the CCP would change its ways.

The Tiananmen Square massacre was remembered annually in Hong Kong up until 2019. In 2019, the South China Morning Post reported on the vigil as follows:

Hongkongers gathered in record numbers, organisers said on Tuesday night, to mourn those who lost their lives in a bloody crackdown on democracy protesters in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China said well over 180,000 had attended the annual candlelight vigil, contrasting with last year’s 115,000. Police put the figure at 37,000 on Tuesday night and 17,000 in 2018.

Public opposition to the government’s controversial extradition bill was expected to boost the turnout on the 30th anniversary of the tragedy which left hundreds, possibly more than 1,000, dead. China used COVID to destroy individual rights in Hong Kong and implemented new laws to prevent the vigil from occurring. Now the City-Country is using corrupt courts to punish those behind the vigils.