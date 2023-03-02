Thousands of Far-Left Radicals Threaten Israel’s First Lady, Leftist Media Complains of “Settler Violence” after Two Jews Killed

Thousands of abusive far-left attackers surrounded Israeli First Lady Sara Netanyahu at her hairdresser’s salon in Tel Aviv on Wednesday night and had to be disbanded by 300 police officers. “It looks like someone found a copy of Antifa’s indoctrination playbook”, writes Jewish Press. Meanwhile, the leftist press blame “settler violence” for clashes after two Jewish brothers were shot dead in cold blood.



“The incident began when protesters identified Sara Netanyahu entering a hair salon”, according to Jewish News Syndicate. “Thousands of protesters converged on the scene, shouting “she won’t be allowed to leave the barber shop” and “shame.””

למעלה משעה אלפי מפגינים מכתרים את המספרה בה מסתפרת שרה נתניהו. המפגינים כורזים: ״בושה. בושה. בושה״ ו-״המדינה בוערת ושרה מסתפרת״. pic.twitter.com/Xahlp5GavX — קומי ישראל 🇮🇱🏳️‍🌈 (@kumiiisrael) March 1, 2023

“If it had been right-wing protesters doing something like that to the wife of [Opposition leader Yair] Lapid, or [former Prime Minister] Ehud Barak, or [former Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett while they were serving as prime minister, the police would have dragged them bleeding from the sidewalk straight into the police or Shin Bet’s interrogation rooms,” the Prime Minister’s son Yair Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, adding, “and the judge and prosecution service would have extended their detention until 2040.”

“These were not protesters,” Yair Netanyahu wrote. “They’re not even anarchists. They are terrorists! A violent underground movement has arisen here, financed by evil and criminal billionaires. This is Domestic Terrorism. Even if it takes a while, in the end, they will be brought to account for all their crimes committed between 2016 and 2023”, Israel National News reported.

“These enlightened European left-wingers have become the (ideological) twins of their barbaric brothers, the Palestinians. Today, a right-winger entering Tel Aviv is like a Jew wearing a yarmulka entering Ramallah. It’s fortunate that this time no one got lynched. Ultimately, those who organized and financed all this will be brought to account and will end up behind bars,” Yair Netanyahu wrote.

“It wasn’t a demonstration, it was an attempted lynching. There was a point where I was scared for my mother’s life,” Yair Netanyahu told Army IDF Radio. “If this had happened while [Opposition leader Yair] Lapid or [former Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett were the prime ministers, with Lihi Lapid or Gilat Bennett being confronted by right-wing demonstrators, I’m not sure it wouldn’t have ended with live fire [at the demonstrators].”

He further claimed: “My mother has been misogynistically and chauvinistically persecuted for 30 years by male journalists who persecute her in the most animalistic and primitive manner. But all the feminists are ok with it because they don’t care about the women who are hurt, it’s just a ploy to attack the right.”

“I don’t expect anything from them, they see us as the enemy, they see me as the enemy, the right as the enemy. So I see them as the enemy in turn,” he said.

Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the protesters on Twitter: “The anarchist activists under the leadership of (opposition leader Yair) Lapid continue to cross red lines. They are currently harassing and threatening my wife in Tel Aviv. I call on Lapid and the opposition to stop this immediately and condemn this shameful, unprecedented act.”

The radical left-wing protests are financed by US Soros-funded New Israel Fund, as JNS reported. Violent protestors clashed with police on Ayalon Highway outside Tel Aviv and broke through barricades. Police responded with stun grenades and officers on horseback. An officer accused of throwing a stun grenade into the crowd now faces a disciplinary investigation.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said that he would continue to support the officer despite the investigation. “I fully support the officer who drove away anarchist rioters last night using a stun grenade. My policy is to give full support to the police who, unlike the Internal Investigations Department, do not sit in an air-conditioned room but are forced to deal with the anarchists, and if the Internal Investigations Department is acting for political reasons, then the time has come to change course,” Ben-Gvir said.

An Arab resident of Jerusalem has been arrested on suspicion of plotting to assassinate Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, Israel National News reported. During interrogation, the suspect admitted he had planned to murder Ben-Gvir and steal his body in order to bargain for the release of terrorists.

Two Israeli brothers, Hillel and Yagel Yaniv, were murdered in cold blood sitting in their car in the terrorist outpost of Huwara Sunday. When local Arab terror supporters started celebrating and handing out sweets, Jewish citizens came out to protest and were accused of “killing Palestinians” by international leftist media. The bereaved mother, Esti Yaniv, expressed her horror at the international campaign to support the terrorists of Huwara and accuse “Israeli settlers” of a “pogrom”.

Josh Waller and Luke Hilton from “The Israel Guys” report from the scene: