“This Censorship Industrial Complex is a Growth Industry to the Government” – Rep. Matt Gaetz on Government Funded Censorship of Conservatives

The censorship industrial complex is a growth industry to the US government, says Matt Gaetz and Twitter file journalists Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger.

Yesterday, journalist Matt Taibbi released a Twitter thread that was just devastating. The Obama Deep State has created a Censorship-Industrial Complex.

10. We came to think of this grouping – state agencies like DHS, FBI, or the Global Engagement Center (GEC), along with “NGOs that aren’t academic” and an unexpectedly aggressive partner, commercial news media – as the Censorship-Industrial Complex. — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

In the same thread, Taibbi shared that Non-Government Organizations (NGOs), like the GEC or the Department of Defense funded Newsgard, the fake fact-checker which has spent years harassing The Gateway Pundit, are part of an effort to shut down conservative media. They do this by publishing fake and false fact-checks and then using these to attack the honest media and share with their advertisers to reduce their income.

25. Some NGOs, like the GEC-funded Global Disinformation Index or the DOD-funded Newsguard, not only seek content moderation but apply subjective “risk” or “reliability” scores to media outlets, which can result in reduction in revenue. Do we want government in this role? pic.twitter.com/s9tobM9rf8 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

US Rep. Matt Gaetz did a superb job of laying this out in his 5-minute rebuttal in the House yesterday.

The nexus to authoritarianism is the desire to control the nature of truth itself. That is the true goal of the Censorship Industrial Complex. #TwitterFiles @Weaponization pic.twitter.com/GvD7oywvTL — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 9, 2023

Gaetz summarized a part of this with the following tweet that included only a small section of his presentation.

.@RepMattGaetz: “What you’re describing…is…the directing of revenue to certain media companies over other media companies designed…with U.S. government funding and support.” SHELLENBERGER: “That’s right.” GAETZ: That is…astonishing!” pic.twitter.com/b7NkdqSdBY — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 9, 2023

The Obama goons hate America and Americans. They want to change this Godly and blessed nation by destroying the Constitution and the people of America. Their biggest acts are ending the First Amendment and destroying free and fair elections.