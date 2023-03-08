“They’re All on the Same Side!” Tucker Carlson UNLOADS on Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer for Demanding He Be Stopped from Releasing J6 Tapes (VIDEO)

On Tuesday, the American public witnessed incredible meltdowns from Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell over the decision by Tucker Carlson to release the J6 Tapes.

The Gateway Pundit has compiled a collection of stories over these men losing their minds over the brutal truth being exposed by Tucker.

Chuck Schumer arguably had the worst meltdown, not only throwing a tantrum on the Senate floor demanding Tucker be censored but also calling McCarthy a traitor. He also repeated a number of lies debunked by Tucker.

He continued his unhinged tirade after leaving the Senate floor as reported by TGP’s Jim Hoft.

Tucker Carlson responded to their sad meltdowns and vicious lies Tuesday night in a fashion only Tucker could conjure up.

WATCH:

Tucker blasts DC uniparty after Chuck Schumer and McConnell call for his censorship over release of J6 tapes "They're all on the same side!… Here you have people with shared interests. The open borders people. The people like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on… https://t.co/JsdKhGMtCz pic.twitter.com/lTj06Pet8K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2023

Tucker’s best hits:

(mocking Schumer) It’s a threat to democracy pull him off the air! These videos are a threat to the lies Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months What you’re seeing is hysteria. The overstatements, the crazed hyperbole, the red-in-the face anger.” It’s not outrage, it’s fear. We’re getting close to what they really care about. They’re all on the same side! Here you have people with shared interests. The open borders people. The people like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on Chinese money.

Hopefully, Wednesday night brings more Uniparty rage and tears.