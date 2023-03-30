“They Will Fail – He Will Be Re-Elected in the Greatest Landslide in American History” -Trump Campaign Responds New York DA’s Indictment

A Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump on garbage charges on Thursday.

The exact charges are not known at this time and the jury announced on Wednesday that they are going on a month-long break.

Trump was accused of a misdemeanor for paying porn star Stormy Daniels that was elevated to a felony under Soros-funded DA.

The Trump Campaign released a statement moments ago:

Taylor Budowich, CEO of Make America Great Again Inc. released this statement moments ago.