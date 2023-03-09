“They Should Be Tried for Fraud and Treason” – President Trump on Jan 6 Committee Members Who Hid Video Exonerating Jan 6 Victims

President Trump and the American people are livid with the actions taken by the corrupt House Jan 6 Committee now that more information is coming out that exonerates those arrested for Jan 6 crimes.

On Monday night Tucker Carlson reported that his team’s impression after they looked at thousands of hours of videos from Jan 6 that they were allowed to see was that most of the people at the Capitol that day were peaceful and even showed reverence for the Capitol.

This was uncovered on Monday when Tucker Carlson shared that the “Qanon Shamon” was peacefully being escorted around the Capitol during the Capitol protests and nine Capitol police were near him and did nothing. He was not violent as the Democrats and the media shared. This was all a lie.

Video footage used by the House Jan 6 Committee was doctored to make it look worse than it was. This was an attempt to distort the truth and make things look worse than they were. The Capitol protests were nothing compared to the BLM and Antifa riots of 2020 that killed numerous American and resulted in a billion in damages or more to US cities.

President Trump is calling for the Jan 6 Committee to be held accountable for their crimes.

In a message on Truth Social, President Trump shared the following:

GREAT JOB BY TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. The Unselect Committee of political Hacks & Thugs has been totally discredited. They knowingly refused to show the Videos that mattered. They should be tried for Fraud and Treason, and those imprisoned and being persecuted should be exonerated and released, NOW!

President Trump is absolutely right. The list of traitors in the US who worked together and with foreign entities to remove President Trump from office is large and growing. They all need to be dealt with before this country can move ahead in freedom.