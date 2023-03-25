“These Corrupt DAs, the DOJ, the FBI, You Name It.  For Seven Years They Haven’t Been Investigating Crimes.  They’ve Been Investigating a Person.” – Liz Harrington Spars with Chris Cuomo (VIDEO)

by

Liz Harrington was on with Chris Cuomo and they discussed, and sparred, on recent events and the last seven years of the Deep State attacking President Trump. 

When Cuomo started off by trying to suggest that President Trump is for riots in the streets, which is totally not true, Liz Harrington shared:

Chris, you just said it. You said the people should decide.  Let’s have a debate.  Let’s have an election.  The real problem here is they’re trying to take away that choice from the American people.

These corrupt DAs, the DOJ, the FBI, you name it.  For seven years they haven’t been investigating crimes.  They’ve been investigating a person.  Why – to stop him and to stop his political movement.

And you talked about two sides in this country, you’re on to something here.  But the two sides aren’t left and right.  It’s the uniparty, the people in power, versus the people.  That is the two sides here that we have right now.

An you talk about all the bad things happening here in our country.  The uniparty is very content with the status quo because they get richer, they get more power, and they’re happy as long as those two things continue.

Who disrupts the status quo?  It’s President Donald J. Trump… the best way in making America great again.

Next Jan 6 came up and all hell broke loose.

Watch the interview below:

Another great interview by Liz Harrington.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is a Radio Host at TNTRadio.live, Author, Former International Corporate Executive in Hong Kong for a Decade, and a Contributor at TGP since 2016. Joe is the author of five books, including his new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" which addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory of issues that prove that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden.

You can email Joe Hoft here, and read more of Joe Hoft's articles here.

 