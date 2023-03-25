“These Corrupt DAs, the DOJ, the FBI, You Name It.  For Seven Years They Haven’t Been Investigating Crimes.  They’ve Been Investigating a Person.” – Liz Harrington Spars with Chris Cuomo (VIDEO)

Liz Harrington was on with Chris Cuomo and they discussed, and sparred, on recent events and the last seven years of the Deep State attacking President Trump.

When Cuomo started off by trying to suggest that President Trump is for riots in the streets, which is totally not true, Liz Harrington shared:

Chris, you just said it. You said the people should decide. Let’s have a debate. Let’s have an election. The real problem here is they’re trying to take away that choice from the American people. These corrupt DAs, the DOJ, the FBI, you name it. For seven years they haven’t been investigating crimes. They’ve been investigating a person. Why – to stop him and to stop his political movement. And you talked about two sides in this country, you’re on to something here. But the two sides aren’t left and right. It’s the uniparty, the people in power, versus the people. That is the two sides here that we have right now. An you talk about all the bad things happening here in our country. The uniparty is very content with the status quo because they get richer, they get more power, and they’re happy as long as those two things continue. Who disrupts the status quo? It’s President Donald J. Trump… the best way in making America great again.

Next Jan 6 came up and all hell broke loose.

Watch the interview below:

Another great interview by Liz Harrington.