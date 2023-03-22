“The Walls Are Closing In” – MSNBC Panel of Cultists Salivate Over Potential Trump Indictment Today… Then the Grand Jury Session Gets Canceled (VIDEO)

The MSNBC panel of cultists on Wednesday salivated over a potential Trump indictment.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

A possible Wednesday Trump indictment reported by the Daily Mail on Tuesday sent the media into a frenzy.

“The walls are closing in,” Joe Scarborough said on Wednesday morning as the panel of cultists smirked and laughed.

It turns out Trump won’t be indicted on Wednesday.

The Manhattan grand jury Wednesday session was canceled after it was reported the DA Alvin Bragg withheld hundreds of pages of exculpatory evidence.

Michael Cohen’s former legal advisor Robert Costello on Monday attacked his ex client in front of the Manhattan courthouse.

Robert Costello on Monday appeared before the Manhattan grand jury investigating Trump’s so-called ‘hush payment’ to Stormy Daniels.

Robert Costello said he appeared before the grand jury to set the record straight since Michael Cohen is a pathological liar.

Costello blasted Michael Cohen as a “convicted perjurer” in remarks to reporters in New York.

The prosecutors “cherry picked” 6 emails, Costello said.

Fox News contributor Gregg Jarrett discussed Costello’s testimony: “I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that Grand Jury room and told them, “Wait a minute. You don’t have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?” You know, hiding from grand juries exculpatory information is reprehensible and unconscionable. And the conduct of Alvin Bragg and his henchman Mark Pomeranz, who specifically says in his book, “We’re targeting zombies because we don’t like his beliefs,” those guys should face disbarment proceedings.”