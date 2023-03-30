“The US Is Now a Third World Nation” – Trump UNLEASHES on “Thugs and Radical Left Monsters” and Communist Left in Second Statement Following Political Indictment

President Trump was indicted on Thursday night by the Soros-funded District Attorney in New York City.

The exact charges are not known at this time and the jury announced on Wednesday that they are going on a month-long break.

Trump was accused of a misdemeanor for paying porn star Stormy Daniels that was elevated to a felony under Soros-funded DA.

President Trump released a statement following the news of his indictment.

The statement, posted to Truth Social, says that “this is political persecution and election interference at the highest level in history. From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I was sworn in as your President of the United States, the Radical Left Democrats — the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this country — have been engaged in a With-Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.”

A bit later President Trump released a second statement that was not so subtle.

Via President Trump on Truth Social.