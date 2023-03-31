“The Only Solution is to Shove it Down Their Throats and Put Him Back in the White House!!!” – Donald Trump Jr. Gives EPIC Response to Garbage Trump Indictment

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a Manhattan jury voted to indict President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon.

The exact charges are unknown at this time. Before springing this nasty surprise, the jury announced on Wednesday that they were going on a month-long break.

As Cassandra Macdonald noted, Trump is now the first former president to be criminally charged in history.

Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina told NBC News that the former president would go to New York to turn himself in, but did not specify what day it will be happening.

“Two sources familiar with the situation also told NBC News that Trump’s attorneys are already in touch with prosecutors and expect him to be arraigned next week,” the outlet reported.

Trump’s eldest son Don Jr., issued a defiant response to the BS indictment.

This isn't just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump. The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!! #MAGA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 30, 2023

Trump Jr. then gave a stern warning for comes next: The radical left will target everyone from MAGA to the RINOs secretly giddy over Trump’s persecution.

As President Trump often says: “they’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.”

We all know that the RINOs are secretly happy about the indictment, but the fascist left won't stop with Trump. They're power-hungry & will do anything to crush their political opponents. If we're ever going to save our country, the entire GOP needs to finally figure that out. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 30, 2023

Trump is accused of providing $130,000 in 2016 to his disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, who then allegedly passed the money on as hush money to Daniels.

Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.

Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed the investigation into the case in 2021.

However, Bragg, whose campaign was funded by billionaire far-left extremist donor George Soros, has opted to revive the case to bring charges against the former president.