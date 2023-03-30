“The Only Crime That Donald Trump Committed was Beating Hillary Clinton” – Kari Lake Speaks Out Against SHAM Trump Indictment

Kari Lake issued a statement in response to the indictment of President Donald J. Trump on Thursday, calling it “a dark moment in the history of our nation” and slamming the radical leftwing tactics used to destroy the President.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that the Manhattan Grand Jury voted to indict President Trump on Thursday over thoroughly disproven allegations of having an affair with and paying “hush money” to Stormy Daniels.

They just indicted President Trump. Unfortunately for them, this will only make him. stronger. I didn’t think I could possibly support him more, but this political Witch Hunt only strengthens our resolve to fight. We’ve got your back, Mr. President. pic.twitter.com/qoNGeF5aSP — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

“The precedent this sets threatens to further divide a country that already seems to be on the verge of tearing itself apart,” said Lake. She continued, “You want to beat President Donald Trump? Get more votes than him in November 2024. Only cowards bend the law in order to silence the will of the American People.”

Lake tweeted earlier that she has “never supported Donald J. Trump more than I do in this moment.”

I don’t know about you, but I have never supported Donald J. Trump more than I do in this moment. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 30, 2023

The highly politicized justice system is totally unconstitutional and anti-American. President Trump, during his first Campaign rally in Waco, Texas, called out their “Stalinist Russia” tactics as “the new weapon being used by out-of-control unhinged Democrats to cheat on election.”

Like President Trump, Kari Lake has been threatened with bogus felony charges for winning and challenging her own fraudulent election in Arizona. As The Gateway Pundit reported, questionably elected Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, a former lawyer for Mexican drug cartels, sent a letter recently asking questionably elected Attorney General Kris Mayes to “investigate and take appropriate enforcement action against Kari Lake” for sounding the alarm about the stolen 2022 Election.

However, Kari Lake refuses to back down to the “frivolous politically-motivated accusations” that were made against her and President Trump.

Lake issued the following statement today, standing with Trump against the “third-world dictatorship” style prosecution.

Kari Lake Speaks Out Against the Indictment of President Donald J. Trump Today, the radical leftist Manhattan DA made good on his campaign promise and indicted the Former U.S. President & current 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has been indicted for his alleged involvement in hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, according to The New York Times. After years of witch hunts the Russia Hoax, TWO politically-motivated impeachments and a raid on his personal home, the New York Grand Jury has thrown together a legally incoherent case in an attempt to imprison the Republican frontrunner for President. Kari Lake released the following statement: This is a dark moment in the history of our nation. The radical left and their weaponized criminal justice system have crossed all legal and ethical lines in an attempt to destroy the 45th and 47th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump. Jailing your political opponents based on frivolous politically-motivated accusations is something that you’d expect to see out of third-world dictatorships or banana republicans. And now, after a relentless assault on our beloved United States Constitution and our institutional norms, the radical left has accelerated this country’s decline into a broken system that allows for the political persecution of ANYONE who threatens the status quo. The only crime that Donald Trump committed was beating Hillary Clinton. All of this other garbage they’ve thrown at him is just theater, distractions from that original sin. The American people watched the lawless Clinton dynasty defy the rule of law for over two decades and they finally had a belly full. Donald Trump was the palate cleanser. He did wonders for this country. He Made America Great Again. Now, the crooked legal system is trying to deny the American people a chance at a second helping Trending: UNHINGED Democrat Rep. Jamaal Bowman SCREAMS at Republicans as They Leave House Chamber — Rep. Thomas Massie Confronts Him with Facts and Bowman Loses His Mind (VIDEO) President Trump denies any wrongdoing. He has produced numerous pieces of evidence from the Grand Jury’s star witnesses (Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen) refuting these accusations. It is also quite clear that the only potential wrongdoing here would be an FEC crime punishable by a fine, not potential imprisonment. This political prosecution should receive bipartisan condemnation. The precedent this sets threatens to further divide a country that already seems to be on the verge of tearing itself apart. You want to beat President Donald Trump? Get more votes than him in November 2024. Only cowards bend the law in order to silence the will of the American People. I unequivocally stand beside President Donald J. Trump and in defense of the rule of law. I am calling on all others to do the same.

Kari Lake is one of the bravest and most incredible Republicans that Arizona has ever seen.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on President Trump’s illegitimate persecution.