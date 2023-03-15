‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Speaks Out Against ‘Anti-Christian Bias’ in Hollywood

Actor Rainn Wilson, best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on the NBC sitcom “The Office,” is speaking out against the anti-Christian bias in Hollywood.

The topic came up after a Christian character on HBO’s “The Last of Us” was seen with a Bible, then turned out to be a cannibal rapist.

I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in “The Last of Us”

started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 11, 2023

“I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood,” Wilson tweeted. “As soon as the David character in ‘The Last of Us’ started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain.”

Wilson continued, “Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind?”

The actor has over 4.4 million followers on the platform.

Wilson was upset about his commentary making the front page of Fox News, however, tweeting “Here’s a couple of funny things about the anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. My opinion tweet was picked up as front page news by @FoxNews . Talk about bias. An organization created as a corporate shill to create division solely for profit based on culture-war outrage. Print that!”

Here’s a couple of funny things about the anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. My opinion tweet was picked up as front page news by @FoxNews. Talk about bias. An organization created as a corporate shill to create division solely for profit based on culture-war outrage. Print that! — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 13, 2023

Of course it’s true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country. Banning books – banning freedoms – denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform… — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 13, 2023

“Of course it’s true that the evangelical/political coalition is doing a great deal of damage to our country. Banning books – banning freedoms – denying inconvenient science, taking a grotesque anti-LGBTQ+ platform,” he continued. “But most Christians that I know are kind, accepting and loving and seeking to make the world a better place. They should also be honored in the media.”

During The Last of Us episode, the cannibal’s character cites 1 John 4:18, “there is no fear in love, but perfect love drives out fear, because fear involves punishment. The one who fears has not been perfected in love.”

According to a report from Breitbart News, “Rainn Wilson is not a Christian himself, but is affiliated with the Baha’i religion, which draws from the teachings of Jesus Christ, Moses, Muhammad, and Buddha.”