“The Mother is Demanding an Apology” – Reporter Asks KJP If Biden Regrets Laughing at Grieving Mother Who Lost Her Sons to Fentanyl Poisoning (VIDEO)

A reporter on Thursday asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if Joe Biden regrets laughing at a grieving mother who lost two of her sons to Fentanyl poisoning.

Joe Biden briefly spoke about the mother who lost two sons to fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday evening during remarks at the House Democrat Caucus Issues Conference.

Rebecca Kiessling, the mother of two sons killed by fentanyl blasted the federal government for catering to illegal aliens during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Tuesday.

Kiessling lost her sons Caleb, 20 and Kyler, 18 to fentanyl in July 2020.

WATCH:

HEART BREAKING: Mother who lost 2 of her sons to fentanyl testifies at border hearing pic.twitter.com/M3tjtJJimG — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 28, 2023

Joe Biden blamed Trump and laughed while talking about this poor mother who lost her sons.

“A mom who lost two kids to fentanyl… that I killed her sons… well the interesting thing is, that fentanyl they took came during the last administration hahahaha!” Biden said.

WATCH:

Yesterday, a mom who lost her two sons to fentanyl poisoning told her story. Today, Biden laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/USEbe4Ouhe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 2, 2023

The grieving mother said she’s “shocked” at ‘despicable’ Biden’s comments and demanded an apology.

“How dare you?” the mother said in response to Biden’s callous remarks.

“[Biden] mentioned a mother that had lost two of her sons to fentanyl….He seemed to laugh. The mother is demanding an apology and I’m wondering if he regretted how that came out?” a reporter asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden’s words were being “mischaracterized by someone who is regularly discredited.”

Instead of apologizing, the White House is now blaming the media for Joe Biden’s callous remarks.

VIDEO: