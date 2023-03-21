“The Most Disgusting Witch Hunt In The History of Our Country”- President Donald Trump UNLOADS on the Radical Left Democrats While Addressing Potential Indictment in Late Night Address (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump directly addressed his potential indictment on a Truth Social video to his supporters late Monday night. Fox News first reported on the address.

Trump is facing specious misdemeanor charges related to providing $130,000 just before the 2016 Presidential Election to Stormy Daniels. Trump’s disgraced former lawyer Michael Cohen, allegedly passed the money to Daniels to keep quiet about the encounter. Nothing about this transaction is illegal as contracts requiring one party in a transaction to not publicize an event or activity are commonplace in America.

Cohen was previously convicted of several crimes and sentenced to three years in prison in 2018. These charges include lying to Congress, as well as campaign-finance violations and tax evasion.

The Mueller gang never took on this case and Federal prosecutors for the Southern District of New York decided against charging Trump related to the Stormy Daniels payment back in 2019, despite Cohen’s testimony. The Federal Election Commission also closed an investigation into the case in 2021.

But Bragg resurrected the case because he wanted to fulfill a campaign promise to indict Trump and put him in prison.

In the video, Trump called the “four horrible, radical, left Democratic investigations” a “continuation of the most disgusting witch hunt in the history of our country.”

Trump went on to trash the previous inquisitions into him, especially the conspiracy theory that his 2016 Presidential campaign colluded with Russia.

It’s gone on forever with Russia, Russia, Russia; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine and the Mueller hoax. It’s an absolute disgrace, what’s going on. They even spied on my campaign. Remember this, with all of this work that they did on Mueller, no collusion. That’s what the answer was. It was all no collusion.

Trump went on to blast the Mar a Lago raid which was carried out by the corrupt FBI on orders from the Biden “Justice” Department over classified material and the January 6th committee’s inquisition into him and the Capitol Hill protestors.

He also addressed the “absolutely perfect” call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. As the Gateway Pundit has reported, far-left Fulton County District attorney Fani Willis is considering RICO and conspiracy charges over the phone call.

Whether it’s the Mar a Lago raid or the Unselect Committee Hoax. The perfect Georgia phone call, which was absolutely perfect or the Stormy Daniels horseface plot. It’s all sick and it’s all fake news.

Trump then laid out the true purpose behind these witch hunts: the Democrats and their radical left allies want to stop him from becoming president again. He vowed that he would remain undeterred.

He also made clear his supporters were the ultimate target of the so-called investigations.

Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know we are the only ones who can stop them, and they know it strongly. Looking at the polls we’re — not me, but we — are up by so much you can’t even believe it. We won twice, and now we’ve got to win a third time. Trending: EPIC! DC Resident Destroys Fauci And DC Mayor Muriel Bowser as They Go Door to Door to Track Down Unvaccinated (VIDEO) They know that we can defeat them…but they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you

Trump previously announced he expected to be arraigned Tuesday. The timing has been reportedly pushed back until next week, however.