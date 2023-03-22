The Monster Behind the Case That Drove Stanford Students to Protest

The Gateway Pundit reported that Stanford officials allowed law students to berate and shout down a federal judge who was invited to speak at the university.

Students shouted at Judge Kyle Duncan, a Trump appointee, and made it impossible for him to speak.

The far-left students were reportedly upset about Judge Duncan’s refusal to use a transgender sex offender’s “preferred pronouns” in a 2020 opinion, the Free Beacon reported.

According to NBC news, “Kathrine Nicole Jett, a transgender woman who was known as Norman Varner when she pleaded guilty in 2012 to attempted receipt of child pornography, moved to have her conviction records updated to match her changed name, according to the decision. A lower court judge dismissed her motion because there was no ‘defect’ in the original judgment paperwork, in that ‘Norman Varner’ was her legal name when the documents were produced.”

When Judge Duncan asked for an administrator to quell the chaos, Tirien Steinbach, Associate Dean of “diversity and equity, instead berated Judge Duncan for almost 10 minutes.

Following the disgusting display, Stanford University President Tessier-Lavigne and Stanford Law Dean Jenny Martinez offered Judge Duncan issued an apology in a letter.

Angry with the apology, hundreds of masked students stormed Dean Martinez ‘s classroom to protest, vandalizing the room with signs.

The Daily mail reports:

This is the transgender pedophile at the center of a mass protest at Stanford University against a Trump-appointed Judge who refused to allow the felon to change her name on conviction records. DailyMail.com can reveal the mugshot of Norman Keith Varner, 42, who failed in her bid to change her name to Kathrine Nicole Jett, 42, on court records. Varner has twice been convicted of possessing child pornography and failing to register as a sex offender. In 2012 Varner pleaded guilty to one count of attempted receipt of child pornography and was sentenced to 15 years in prison which will be followed by 15 years supervised release. By 2015, while in prison, Varner came out as a transgender woman and began ‘hormone replacement therapy’ shortly after trying to change her surname to Jett in Kentucky. However, the US Court of Appeals rejected Varner’s appeal to change her conviction records to her new name. Fifth Circuit Judge Stuart Duncan and others ruling it as ‘meritless’ because the pedophile was known as Norman Varner at the time she committed the child sex abuse offenses.

This is who future judges, prosecutors and DOJ Stanford Law students chose to defend.