“The Lost Boys Became Girls Now?” – Woke Disney Ripped After They Add Girls To Peter Pan’s “Lost Boys”

Disney is more worried about going woke than producing good films.

Their latest change is to Peter Pan.

A trailer for the film was released showing that the “Lost Boys” will now include females as well.

Fox News reported:

The preview of the latest live-action remake appeared to follow similar story beats of the original J.M. Barrie story until the characters reached the fabled Neverland. Upon coming face-to-face with the Lost Boys, Wendy (played by Ever Anderson) commented that the kids are not just boys. “But you’re not all boys,” Wendy remarked. “So?!” One of the girls replied. This change to the century-old original story, caught the attention of several social media users who attacked it as another attempt by Disney to push inclusive politics.

Critics ripped the film.

The Daily Mail reported:

One viewer wrote: ‘They have done so many Peter remakes, they never end well and add wokeness. ‘Well, that’s going to make it flop harder than all the others.’ Another said: ‘Let me guess, Wendy is going to be the strong female leader and Peter Pan will take a background role. ‘Oh and why does this film look so grey and miserable? It’s a kids’ film.’ A third said: ‘Are you freakin’ kidding me? What happened to my boy Peter Pan, Captain Hook and Tinker Bell? What have they done to my characters?’

Disney is now adding girls of color to the Lost Boys in Peter Panhttps://t.co/FKn50j3w1E — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 2, 2023

Looks terrible. Hook looks bad, Tinkerbell isn’t Tink and the Lost Boys became girls now?💀 — ƙwaע ɭewiร (@kwaylewis) February 28, 2023

Sickening — Kathleen Winchell 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🤍💙ULTRAMAGA (@KathleenWinche3) March 2, 2023

J.M. Barrie is rolling over in his grave. — Miguel Ritchie (@KeyWestAuthor) March 2, 2023

As Disney becomes more and more woke, the company as a whole is suffering.

They had a disastrous 2022 and start to 2023.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported:

As Disney goes more woke, more and more Americans are tuning out. In February alone they were forced to lay off 7,000 employees — and revealed a loss of 2.4 million subscribers from their streaming service. … The box office couldn’t save Disney either. Trending: EPIC! Elon Musk Responds to Catturd2 After ‘Based’ Senator Mike Lee Has His Private Twitter Account Removed There movie “Lightyear” became the lowest-grossing film in the series. Disney’s film “Strange World,” which features the first openly LGBTQ+ teenaged Disney character lost around $147 million dollars.

Why won’t Disney listen to its audience?

For the antidote to media bias, check out ProTrumpNews.com…