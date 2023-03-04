“The Greatest Perpetrator of Misinformation During the Pandemic has been the United States Government.” Dr. Marty Makary

Dr. Marty Makary shared the many reasons why it is obvious that COVID came from a lab in Wuhan during a House hearing on Tuesday.

The GOP-led House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic investigating the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off its first public event Tuesday. Three of the event’s witnesses — doctors Jay Bhattacharya, Martin Kulldorf, and Marty Makary were invited to testify at the hearing.

Dr. Marty Makary shared the obvious about the COVID vaccine being released from a lab in Wuhan.

It’s a no-brainer that it came from a lab. I mean at this point it’s impossible to acquire any more information and if you did it would only be affirmative.

Dr. Makary also shared important information on how public health officials lied to the American people. They lied to the American people.

Bobby Kennedy, Jr. shared this video: