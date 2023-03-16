The Great Reset: Journalist Discovers Greta Thunberg’s Ties to Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum

Journalist Dr. Simon Goddek dug into Greta Thunberg’s background and discovered that it was no coincidence that Greta was discovered at a protest on August 20, 2018 and that it was Ingmar Rentzhog who discovered little Greta protesting global warming.

On August 20, 2018, Thunberg, then aged 15, skipped school to protest outside the Swedish parliament for more action against climate change.

Ingmar Rentzhog runs the company WeDontHaveTime and is chairman of the far-left think tank Global Challenge.

Greta and her mother released a book four days after she was photographed at the parliament protest.

And the rest is history. Now we get lectures by a young brainwashed communist with no grasp on reality.

Via Dr. Simon Goddek:

The more I dug into @GretaThunberg ‘s story, the more I realized that something stinks here. It’s no COINCIDENCE that her first appearance was on August 20, 2018, with a sit-in protest in front of the Swedish Parliament, followed COINCIDENTALLY four days later by the release of a book she co-authored with her mother. But that’s not all – the PR machine for her was already in full swing on August 20, thanks to a man named Ingmar Rentzhog, who financed and drove the campaign through his company, @WeDontHaveTim. And guess what? Rentzhog is also COINCIDENTALLY the chairman of the think tank “Global Challenge” ( @ChallengesFnd), which is now COINCIDENTALLY fully financed by a billionaire named Kristine Person, a member of the Swedish Social Democratic Workers’ Party and former minister in the government under Stefan Löfven. And if that’s not enough, Rentzhog purely COINCIDENTALLY happened to walk by the Swedish Parliament on August 20 and encounter Greta during her sit-in protest, taking a photograph of her. But wait, there’s more – Rentzhog and Greta’s mother had already met before at a climate conference on May 4, 2018, which is COINCIDENTALLY the exact date when Rentzhog became CEO of the aforementioned think tank. And here’s something interesting – both Kristine Person and Stefan Löfven happen to be members of Klaus Schwab’s @WEF. It’s amazing how all these connections seem to come full circle, isn’t it? It’s clear to me that something fishy is going on behind the scenes here. These people are manipulating the public and abusing their power for their own political gain. We need to be aware of their tactics and warn everybody we know about the Great Reset and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.