The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft Joins Grant Stinchfield to discuss 5 SHOCKING AND HORRIFIC Videos from J6 that Did Not Make It Past the FOX News Editor’s Desk

Tucker Carlson released explosive video on Monday from his investigative reporting on the more than 40,000 hours of government video from January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

After his brilliant reporting on Monday Tucker came under pressure from Democrats, Chuck Schumer, Mitch McConnell and RINOs for having the audacity of airing the truth to the American public.

And after his Monday show Tucker Carlson did not release any new videos for the rest of the week. Apparently, the regime got to him.

The Democrats and Uniparty members are very powerful in our nation’s capital.

For over two years the American public has been lied to by their government, the government-media alliance, and DC politicians about what really happened that day.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit released FIVE excruciatingly vicious videos from January 6 that the government does not want you to see.

The video clips included:

** Shocking exclusive footage of Rosanne Boyland’s death,

** The gruesome beating of innocent Trump supporter Victoria White

** Capitol Police attempting to murder protester Derrick Vargo by pushing him off a two-story ledge

** Innocent Trump supporters including women be shot with rubber bullets without warning

** Former Green Beret Jeremy Brown rescuing a female Trump supporter who was being trampled by police

On Friday night The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Grant Stinchfield on Real America’s Voice to go over these clips and to discuss several more videos Grant shared with his audience.

This is a must-see video for those hoping to clearly understand January 6.