The Financial Times Demanded Twitter Remove RFK, Jr, Ty and Charlene Bollinger, and Others for Challenging COVID-19 Vaccines

The Democrats are livid that Elon Musk allowed journalists to come into Twitter after he purchased the company and release damning information that the government, corrupt politicians (like Adam Schiff), corrupt NGOs, Big Media and Big Tech colluded to censor, shadow-ban, and purge conservative content.

On Thursday, before the House Judiciary subcommittee, the Democrats expressed their disgust with Elon Musk and two journalists who are uncovering the actions at Twitter that prevented average Americans from partaking in free speech.

The Democrats were raging at Elon Musk for revealing that the Democrats and their corrupt allies committed multiple crimes to censor the free speech in America.

One tweet that was released by Taibbi before his House interview related to a Big Media outlet demanding Twitter remove some COVID-19 vax offenders.

The Financial Times demanded that Twitter remove Bobby Kennedy, Jr., Ty and Charlene Bollinger, and more. The reason for the request was that they were not parroting that the narrative that the COVID-19 vax was necessary or even safe.

22. #TwitterFiles repeatedly show media acting as proxy for NGOs, with Twitter bracing for bad headlines if they don’t nix accounts. Here, the Financial Times gives Twitter until end of day to provide a “steer” on whether RFK, Jr. and other vax offenders will be zapped. pic.twitter.com/Cd3C78Gv2P — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 9, 2023

Kennedy, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft, and others are currently in a lawsuit against the corrupt Big Media outlets for their efforts to exclude rivals from Internet platforms. Today’s Twitter file release appears to help in this effort immensely.