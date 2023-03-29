The Biden Effect: South African Minister Says Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and Others Want to Join BRICS Alliance



Leaders from the BRICS Alliance meet in 2018 including Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. The BRICs nations include – Brazil, Russia, India, and China and South Africa.

recently, South Africa’s Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor announced that Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, Argentina, Mexico, Nigeria, and other nations want to join BRICS Alliance. This is a direct threat to the West and US dollar dominance.

Was this always the plan for the Obama-Biden regime? To take down US dominance on the global stage? Because it sure looks like it.

Via Kanekoa.

The Hindu reported:

The acronym began as a somewhat optimistic term to describe what were the world’s fastest-growing economies at the time. But now the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—are setting themselves up as an alternative to existing international financial and political forums. “The founding myth of the emerging economies has faded,” Günther Maihold, deputy director of the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, or SWP, confirmed. “The BRICS countries are experiencing their geopolitical moment.” Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are trying to position themselves as representatives of the Global South, providing “an alternative model to the G7”. The G7 is an “informal forum” of heads of state of the world’s most advanced economies, founded in 1975. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan, Canada, and the US are members, as is the EU… …South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said worldwide interest in the BRICS group was “huge.” In early March, she told television interviewers that she had 12 letters from interested countries on her desk. “Saudi Arabia is one,” she said. “United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Algeria, and Argentina,” as well as Mexico and Nigeria. “Once we’ve shaped the criteria [for lending], we will then make the decision,” she said, noting that the topic would be placed on the agenda for the upcoming August summit in South Africa. The most recent economic developments in BRICS member states have little to do with the initial myths upon which the group was founded. Of the five members, only China has achieved sustained and extensive growth since then.

The expansion of the BRICS Alliance is a threat to US global dominance. This may likely be the Democrat Party’s dream scenario.