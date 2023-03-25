“That Gateway Pundit, I Don’t Know, Those Guys Find Stuff” – Mike Lindell on TGP’s Breaking Story Behind the TotalVote Election System

Joe Hoft from the Gateway Pundit was on The Lindell Report last night on Lindell TV with Mike Lindell, Brandon House, and Garland Favorito.

Joe unveiled the breaking story of another election system that was identified in the election process that is used in numerous states, that is connected to the Internet, uncertified, and accessible by government and outside entities.

This discussion of TotalVote was reported at The Gateway Pundit on Thursday.

On Friday more was reported on this election system found in New Mexico. The company behind the software was BPro out of South Dakota. However, this firm was purchased by a company by the name of Knowink per reports in 2021.

The systems that are being developed by this company are startling.

Joe Hoft discussed the systems identified in these two articles late in the week.

Watch the interview with Brandon House, Mike Lindell, Joe Hoft and Garland Favorito on the Mike Lindell Show on Lindell TV.

We’re winning everybody. I wanted to get on tonight even though I’m traveling I wanted to stop, not only I want to hear what Joe has to say. This is breaking news to me everybody and I’m telling you I don’t know what, that Gateway Pundit, I don’t know, those guys find stuff. I mean its just amazing.

That’s when Joe Hoft presented what has been uncovered by election personnel in New Mexico during their audit work. The same individuals involved in the recent New Mexico audit (Attorney David Clements, his wife Erin Clements and their audit team) identified this startling and to-date unknown system.

Listen below to the interview with Mike Lindell and Brandon House. Garland Favorito joined the call in the last 15 minutes.

Here’s the link to the show: Joe Hoft on Latest Election Technology Is Absolutely Frightening | Frank Speech the Home of Free Speech