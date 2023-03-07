TGP’s Jim Hoft on The War Room with Steve Bannon on the Breaking ERIC News – Florida, Missouri and West Virginia Are OUT! (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit has reported for over a year now on the ERIC voter roll system that is used in 32 27 states. The system was originally promoted as a tool to clean up voter rolls. It is anything but that.

For example, Wisconsin is an ERIC State and has over 7 million registered voters in a state with less than 4 million eligible voters. The Wisconsin state election leader Sarah Whitt was hired by ERIC after performing such exemplary work in Wisconsin.

Obviously, ERIC is not working. The ERIC system is obsolete, inefficient, and has failed in its purpose. The Democrat party apparatus loves it for some reason.

The ERIC system is now used in dozens of states despite the fact that voter rolls in those states are more bloated with phantom voters than ever before in US history.

Last year The Gateway Pundit reported on the ERIC Systems in a series of articles and follow-up reports for over a year now.

These articles have gone viral and are being passed on to state officials.

And our message is resonating. Since our original reporting, thousands of grassroots activists have called their Secretary of State’s office and demanded they look into the ERIC system.

As we reported earlier, since The Gateway Pundit first reported on ERIC two states have stepped away from the platform and more will follow.

On Monday we were notified by Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft that Missouri was cutting ties with ERIC.

And Jay Aschcroft told us that FLORIDA and WEST VIRGINIA were also cutting ties with ERIC!

This was a major development and a major advance for election integrity.

On Tuesday morning The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to share this breaking news with the War Room Army.