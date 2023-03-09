TGP’s Cara Castronuova on the STONE ZONE Proves She Knows More About Jan 6 Victims than Almost Anyone

Not many people in this country have worked as hard for the Jan 6ers as Cara Castronuova. She joined Roger Stone on the Stone Zone last night.

Cara Castronuova is a young, hard-working contributor at The Gateway Pundit. She is a former gold-glove boxing champion and has appeared on numerous shows and on the covers of magazines and newspapers over the past decade. She was one of the organizers of the Justice for J6 rally, a September 18, 2021 rally in Washington, D.C. in demonstration in support of those arrested for the January 6th riot at the US capital.

Last night Cara joined Roger Stone on the Stone Zone. They discussed the left’s January 6th narrative that is collapsing following the release of footage on Monday night from Tucker Carlson.

Cara discussed her many hours looking and Jan 6 footage herself. She has also attended many of the court cases where Jan 6ers have been set up in corrupt courts by the corrupt DOJ. She knows many people personally.

If Tucker Carlson wanted to invite on his show a guest who knows a lot about Jan 6 and the many victims personally, maybe more than anyone, he should invite Cara Castronuova on his show.

Stone discussed with Castronuova her report on the 9-11 police officer who is being charged with felonies for carrying a tambourine through the Capitol on Jan 6. The corrupt judge in her case won’t let her review the new footage seen by Tucker Carlson’s team.

Castonuova shared with Stone:

Well, she actually has become a friend of mine as many of the January 6 prisoners have. She’s a former NYPD policewoman from Queens, decorated policewoman. She was the spokesperson for the force at 9-11. She’s just an overall good person. A single mother, was there on Jan 6. And what she relayed to me in our conversations was what she was really upset about that day was how the police were conducting themselves. She didn’t understand why they were letting people into the building. It kind of made her mad. She has this motherly way of getting angry at these cops because she was in some sort of supervisor role when she was a cop. And she was more or less yelling at the cops going, ‘what are you doing?’ – ‘why are you letting people into the building?’ – and ‘what the hell is going on?’ She started shaking her tambourine which isn’t illegal obviously… she shook her tambourine.

Castronuova can share similar stories on many of the Jan 6 inmates being targeted and abused by the corrupt DOJ and Biden gang.

Listen to the entire interview below on the Stone Zone: