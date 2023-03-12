Texas Authorities Warn Residents Against Travel to Mexico For Spring Break After Kidnappings, Grisly Murders

Texas authorities warned residents against travel to Mexico for spring break after recent kidnappings and grisly murders.

“Drug cartel violence and other criminal activity represent a significant safety threat to anyone who crosses into Mexico right now,” Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Safety told Fox Saturday that officials are preparing for spring breakers crossing the border.

“Right now it is too dangerous with the increase in violence and kidnappings that are taking place in Mexico,” Olivarez told Fox News. “I can’t stress enough to those that are thinking about traveling to Mexico, especially for spring breakers … to avoid those areas as much as possible.”

Three women are missing after driving from Texas to the Mexican city of Montemorelos last month.

Marina Rios, 48, Maritza Trinidad, 47, and Dora Saenz, 53, crossed the border from Texas on February 24 to sell clothes at a flea market and haven’t been heard from since.

The two sisters are from Peñitas, Texas, a small city next to the Rio Grande.

Last week four US citizens were kidnapped at gunpoint during a cartel gang shootout in Matamoros, Mexico.

Two of the Americans were killed and the other two surviving victims returned to the United States.

The US State Department has issued a series of travel advisories in the last several weeks over cartel violence, kidnappings and grisly murders in Mexico.

The State Department urged US citizens to avoid the following six Mexican states due to high crime and violence: Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, Sinaloa, Tamaulipas and Zacatecas.

The autopsy of a California lawyer who was found dead in Mexico one hour after he was extorted by Rosarito police has been released – aggravated homicide.

Orange County public defender Elliot Blair was found dead in Rosarito, Mexico in January under suspicious circumstances.

Elliot Blair, 33, and his wife Kim Williams, also a public defender, were in Rosarito celebrating their one-year wedding anniversary.

A Cincinnati architect and his fiancée were murdered in Zacatecas, Mexico in January.

Jose Gutierrez and his fiancée Daniela Pichardo went missing in mid-January.

Authorities found four dead bodies buried next to a vehicle with bullet holes and flat tires.

A DNA test confirmed Jose Gutierrez, his fiancée Daniela Pichardo and Pichardo’s sister and cousin were the four people found dead.