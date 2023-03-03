Teacher Who Wore Massive Prosthetic Breasts To School Is FINALLY Put On Leave: “This should have happened 6 months ago!”

Significant negative attention was brought down on Oakville Trafalgar High School in September 2022 after pictures and videos of a teacher wearing giant prosthetic breasts went viral.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Pictures and video footage went viral of a transgender high school teacher who wears comically massive prosthetic breasts to school, complete with skin-tight shorts and a shirt which the fake nipples distinctly protrude from.

The teacher, identified as Kayla Lemieux, is a Manufacturing and Technology instructor at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Oakville, Ontario. Lemieux reportedly began identifying as a woman just last year.

A video taken during Lemieux’s shop class, seemingly without the teacher’s knowledge, revealed the absurdity of the fake bust and the completely inappropriate way this teacher is permitted to dress. In the video, which quickly went viral on social media, Lemieux is demonstrating how to use a circular saw.

This person is reportedly a teacher in @HaltonDSB pic.twitter.com/qwGLv2PBRm — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 16, 2022

After the school began to receive criticism for allowing a teacher to dress like this, they starkly defended Lemieux’s “gender expression.”

A statement to the high school’s parents said,

“We are aware of discussion on social media and in the media regarding Oakville Trafalgar High School. We would like to take this opportunity to reiterate to our community that we are committed to establishing and maintaining a safe, caring, inclusive, equitable and welcoming learning and working environment for all students and staff. As a school within the Halton District School Board (HDSB), Oakville Trafalgar High School recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression. Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code. We strive to promote a positive learning environment in schools consistent with the values of the HDSB and to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment for all students, staff and the community, regardless of race, age, ability, sex, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, cultural observance, socioeconomic circumstances or body type/size.”

At the time, the school insisted that it must treat everyone the same; however, it was not enforcing its dress code policy fairly and thus not maintaining its vow of “equitable treatment.”

Six months later—the school has finally made a decision to put the teacher on leave after it was revealed that he ‘barely’ wears his prosthetic breasts outside of teaching classes, the school put the teacher on leave.

Parents at the school say that they were ‘relieved’ at the decision that took roughly six months to make.

Lemieux, a shop teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, was put on paid leave on Tuesday — just weeks after The Post revealed the staffer doesn’t always wear the Z-cup prosthetics outside of the classroom.

“This should have happened six months ago,” Oakville parent Celina Close told The Post Thursday.

Al Saplys, whose child is in 12th grade at the school, agreed.

“It’s the right thing to do,” he said. “I’m pleased that he has been put on administrative leave.”

The father added: “Quite frankly, it’s a distraction nobody wants anymore, and it will help return the school to a level of normalcy.”

For months, parents demanded that the school enforce a dress code for teachers, a demand that members of the school’s administration mostly ignored.

Despite the teacher being put on leave, the administration and board members for the school district have refused to commit to a dress code for teachers to avoid a similar incident from occurring again.

The New York Post Reports–

The Canadian high school teacher who wears massive Z-cup prosthetic breasts in class has been placed on leave after The Post revealed that she rarely wears them outside of school. pic.twitter.com/ZYzfftKpF8 — No Jumper (@nojumper) March 2, 2023

Parents at Kayla Lemieux’s high school say they are relieved the Canadian teacher has been placed on leave amid a fierce debate over her wearing gigantic prosthetic breasts to teach children — and hope it’ll finally bring an end to months of bomb threats students have endured.