Teacher Union Boss Weingarten Mocked for Error Riddled Tweet Slamming DeSantis

Teachers union boss Randi Weingarten is having a rough couple of weeks.

Last week, The Gateway Pundit reported on her bizarre and unhinged meltdown over student loan forgiveness. The far-left union boss started jumping up and down demanding universal loan forgiveness.

In an error riddled tweet on March 5, Weingarten lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“DeSantis should be fixated on the cost of living issues in Fla – housing is unaffordable, home insurance even worse, but instead he is exanding gun access, defunding, public schools, & banning everything he dislikes – teachers, journalists & the vulnerable.”

Weingarten’s failure to properly use punctation, grammar, and actual facts was universally mocked.

With leadership like this, is it any wonder that in 30 schools in Illinois, not a single student can read at grade level?

“The leader of the nation’s most powerful teachers unions goes into another maniacal ill-informed meltdown — this time firing it off on a tweet riddled with misspellings, grammatical errors & misinformation

Ladies & gents, the top teacher who damaged an entire generation of kids”

“LOL the head of the teacher’s union can’t even spell, has pinned the tweet, and won’t allow replies like a typical authoritarian.”

“Ms. Weingarten,

Attached is a corrected copy of your tweet. I left a few of your errors in there for you to find. Sloppy work like this is not indicative that you understand any part of English grammar or composition. People expect that of teachers.”

Ms. Weingarten,

In August, Weingarten tweeted a fake list of banned books. Perhaps she should step away from social media.