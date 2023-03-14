Tanzanian Fashion Designer Tells Tucker Carlson Sam Brinton Damaged Her Career After He Stole Her Custom Wardrobe (VIDEO)

Asyakhamsin, the Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer who alleges Sam Brinton stole her luggage in 2018 appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Monday evening.

Joe Biden’s former Department of Energy employee Sam Brinton was previously arrested for stealing women’s luggage at two different airports.

Brinton, a gender fluid ‘pup handler,’ was charged with felony theft for stealing a woman’s luggage in November at MSP airport in Minnesota.

According to Alpha News, Sam Brinton took a woman’s bag from the baggage claim area on September 16.

Brinton reportedly removed the ID tag from the blue bag, quickly left the area and jumped in an Uber.

According to the complaint, Brinton returned to MSP airport with the stolen blue bag on September 18 where he caught a flight to DC.

The female victim said the contents of her stolen bag are valued at around $2,325.

Sam Brinton was also accused of stealing luggage from a Las Vegas airport.


Sam Brinton caught stealing luggage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

The Houston case revolves around another potential luggage theft involving Brinton dating back to 2018.

A Houston-based Tanzanian fashion designer claimed she lost her luggage in 2018 and later saw Sam Brinton wearing one of her custom made outfits which was in her ‘lost’ bag.

Asyakhamsin told Tucker Carlson that Sam Brinton caused her to miss an important fashion show and damaged her career.

Brinton has not apologized to the fashion designer.

VIDEO:

The Houston Police Department referred the Brinton case to the FBI.

