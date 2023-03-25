Talk About Good Timing!… Rumble Announces New Short Form Vertical Video Format to Rival TikTok

Guest post by Victor Nieves

In a recent tweet Rumble announced that they will soon bring vertical short form video content to the platform. This new format will rival competitors like TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts all of which have been extremely successful.

UPDATE: Rumble short vertical videos (to compete against TikTok), is expected to arrive in April. These shorts will live in the Mobile App top carousel and in the Discovery areas when it’s released. We are working hard at bringing this feature. — Rumble – 🏴‍☠️ $RUM (@rumblevideo) March 24, 2023

TikTok alone boasts an astonishing 1 billion monthly active users with YouTube Shorts and Instagram Reels each putting up similar numbers.

This development comes amidst uncertainty regarding the future of TikTok, as governments around the world consider banning the Chinese platform due to its ties to the CCP. Currently there does not exist a strong free speech alternative platform that can rival the dominance of TikTok, YouTube Shorts, or Instagram Reels but that may soon change. Rumble has recently seen a surge in its user base after conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder officially migrated to the platform along with millions of viewers. As the Gateway Pundit has reported, other popular names like Russel Brand, Donald Trump Jr., and YouTuber “Stevewilldoit” have also made the platform their home in response to big tech censorship.

Having a free speech platform to upload viral, short form video could change the landscape of political content. Many young conservative content creators generate massive online followings with tens of millions of views on platforms like TikTok. Unfortunately many of them have their accounts permanently banned for their conservative opinions, giving the left a monopoly on the viral short form video market. Gen Z is coming of age and will soon be one of the largest voting demographics in the nation and short form content is crucial to reaching them.

As George Washington famously said regarding the importance of free speech, “If freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter.”