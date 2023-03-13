Study Finds US Government May Have Been BILLED TWICE by the Wuhan Lab for Its Research on Dangerous Pathogens Like the Coronavirus

Former federal investigator Diane Cutler spent who spent two decades combating white-collar crime and healthcare fraud is currently reviewing US Government grants that supported coronavirus-related research at the Wuhan microbiology lab in China.

Catherine Herridge from CBS News reported Sunday on Cutler’s findings.

Cutler reviewed over 50,000 documents and discovered the US government may have paid twice for projects at the Wuhan laboratories through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Agency for International Development, or USAID. The US government may have paid twice for medical supplies, equipment, travel and salaries. The investigation is ongoing and may take months to complete.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Dr. Tony Fauci’s NIAID approved funding of the Wuhan lab in China. Fauci tried desperately to hide his funding of the lab from the American public.

At recent congressional hearings into the origins of COVID-19, former CDC Director Robert Redfield said money from multiple US government agencies supported high-risk virus research in Wuhan. The money for funding for research in Wuhan came from not only the NIH, but from the State Department and USAID, and from DoD.

Republican Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) hired Diane Cutler and took her records to USAID’s internal watchdog, which opened its own probe into the scandal.

Dr. Fauci hid evidence leading to his funding of the Wuhan lab for years. Fauci was caught bribing officials to insist the COVID19 virus DID NOT come from a leak at the NIH-funded Wuhan labs.