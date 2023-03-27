“Stay Tuned” – James O’Keefe Suggests He Has Insiders in Manhattan DA Bragg’s Case Against Trump

James O’Keefe recently suggested he has insiders in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s case against President Trump.

Trump has been accused of paying Daniels ‘hush payments’ through his then-attorney Michael Cohen in a scheme to silence her and stop the story about their alleged affair from being published in the National Enquirer.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg elevated the Stormy ‘hush payment’ case from a misdemeanor to a felony earlier this year in a effort to ‘get Trump.’

The Manhattan grand jury was told to stay home on Wednesday and their session was abruptly canceled on Thursday after ‘surprise’ witness Robert Costello testified on Monday.

Costello said DA Bragg’s office is withholding exculpatory evidence from the grand jury.

At least 300 emails and 600 pages of documents were withheld from grand jurors.

"Michael Cohen is far from solid evidence:" Cohen's former legal advisor Robert Costello attacked his ex-client's credibility as the "star witness" in the hush money case against former President Donald Trump. More: https://t.co/crLKBCYjsW pic.twitter.com/TYRpvSmR9W — NewsNation (@NewsNation) March 20, 2023

A political operative wondered if O’Keefe has someone on the inside of DA Bragg’s case.

“NY DA Bragg likely hid exculpatory evidence from the Trump Grand Jury as their meetings have been postponed.” the operative said. “The real question is has James O’Keefe got to someone on the inside?”

O’Keefe responded: “The real question is how many do we have on the inside? Stay tuned.”