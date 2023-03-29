‘State Sanctioned Kidnapping’ – California Democrats Advance Bill That will Allow Children as Young as 12 to Enroll in Group Homes without Parental Consent

California Democrats on Tuesday advanced a bill that will allow children as young as 12 to enroll in group homes without parental consent.

Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo (D-Los Angeles), the woman behind this sinister bill known as AB 665, deceptively claims her legislation just helps disadvantaged children obtain mental health services, according to the Sierra Sun Times.



The ultimate goal of this bill, which a San Francisco lawyer dubbed ‘state sanctioned kidnapping,’ is to send gender confused children to a shelter where they will be brainwashed into taking puberty blockers.

California’s Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday approved the bill to allow children to enroll in the group homes without any claims of abuse or neglect.

“For LGBTQ+ youth, the rejection from parents, harassment in school, and the overall LGBTQ negativity present in society can lead to depression, anxiety, drug and alcohol use, and other negative outcomes. Over one-half of surveyed LGBTQ+ youth reported that not being able to get permission from their parents or guardians was sometimes or always a barrier to accessing mental health services,” the bill reads.

The bill will now head to the full Assembly for a vote.