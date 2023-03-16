Spring Break Gone Wild! Bikini-Clad College Co-Eds Brawl on the Beach in Fort Lauderdale (VIDEO)

It’s that time of year!

College co-eds are flocking to South Florida for spring break 2023.

A video of two bikini-clad women wrestling on the beach has gone viral.

One girl’s bikini top popped off before onlookers broke up the fight.

WATCH:

The guys had their fun, too.

The guys wrestled and boxed on the beach.

WATCH:

Florida officials are cracking down on spring breakers by imposing a temporary 11 pm curfew for teens under 17 and beefing up police presence.

