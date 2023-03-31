Speaker McCarthy Releases Statement: “Alvin Bragg Has Irreparably Damaged Our Country – The American People Will Not Tolerate This Injustice”

George Soros and the Communist left indicted former President Donald Trump on Thursday, the leading contender in the 2024 race for US President.
Tonight America was forever changed. The enemies from within are emboldened to destroy America and all that it stands for.
Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy released a powerful statement following the announced indictment of President Trump tonight by Soros-funded New York City DA Alvin Bragg.
Alvin Bragg has irreparably damaged our country in an attempt to interfere in our Presidential election.
As he routinely frees violent criminals to terrorize the public, he weaponized our sacred system of justice against President Donald Trump.
The American people will not tolerate this injustice, and the House of Representatives will hold Alvin Bragg and his unprecedented abuse of power to account.