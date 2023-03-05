It seems as if the left’s “green energy” initiatives that are meant to be environmentally friendly are actually doing more harm to the environment than good.

Whales are being stranded on American beaches that just so happen to be near offshore wind projects, leading many to believe that these projects are actually causing these deadly strandings.

According to Fox Business, however, federal agencies such as the Marine Mammal Commission are denying any link between the strandings and the offshore wind projects, despite previous warnings from the National Ocean Atmospheric Association (NOAA).

In May 2022, NOAA scientist Sean Hayes wrote a memo stating that “the development of offshore wind poses risks to these species [whales]” and that “these risks occur at varying stages, including construction and development, and include increased noise, vessel traffic, habitat modifications, water withdrawals associated with certain substations.”

Meanwhile, lawmakers and scientists have been calling on the federal and state governments to pass a moratorium on offshore wind projects pending an investigation into whether these deaths are caused by these projects.

Several people have taken to Twitter to express their disgust at the leftist hypocrisy and silence regarding this issue.

Former New Jersey congressional candidate Steve Gray wrote, ” Where are the environmentalists? No outrage. No protests against a Democrat led Government backing offshore windmills. The hypocrisy is deafening. 14 dead whales and counting.”

NJ beaches have become a grave yard for humpback whales. Where are the environmentalists? No outrage. No protests against a Democrat led Government backing offshore windmills. The hypocrisy is deafening. 14 dead whales and counting. Resign or do something @GovMurphy pic.twitter.com/Ej0IPU7fFE — Steve Gray (@SteveGrayNJ4) March 3, 2023

Meanwhile, another Twitter user wrote that plans for the wind turbines “may wipe out whales forever.”

23 Whales dead with only 2 wind turbines in place. Plans for THOUSANDS of wind turbines may wipe out whales forever. pic.twitter.com/svuRG0DeQa — Brett Alexander (@Brett1Alexander) March 2, 2023

The first major irony in all of this is the fact that it is whales who are the ones being adversely affected by these projects.

For decades, leftists and environmentalists have held up whales as a sacred symbol of environmentalism and launched campaigns aimed at “saving the whales”, and produced several films with the same message.

Now, it seems as if these same environmentalists are disregarding the lives of the very creatures that they claimed to care so much about as their initiatives could potentially be doing massive harm to them.

Also, we need to point out that wind energy is constantly being marketed by the left as an environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels, with many leftist governments wanting to make a complete shift to alternative energy.

Of course, there is the fact that these alternative energy sources have been shown time and time again to be completely unreliable.

But there is also the added fact that as this spate of whale deaths shows, alternative energy is not the environmentally-friendly alternative that environmentalists claim that they are.

In addition to the danger that they are posing to whales, they have also been shown to be harmful to other endangered and protected animals.

This begs the question, if the left claims to care so much about the environment, then why are they ignoring the fact that endangered animals are dying as a result of these initiatives?

