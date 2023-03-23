Southwest Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency, Becomes Incapacitated Mid-Flight

A Southwest pilot became incapacitated on a flight from Vegas to Ohio after departure on Wednesday.

According to CBS News Texas, the captain became incapacitated soon after takeoff Wednesday morning and was removed from the flight deck.

A non Southwest pilot who just happened to be traveling on the flight replaced the captain and assisted the other pilot.

The plane returned to Las Vegas and landed safely, according to the CBS affiliate.

“Condition of pilot who had medical event not being shared,” the reporter said.

Last week a United Airlines flight from Guatemala diverted to Houston Airport after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.

