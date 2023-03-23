Southwest Pilot Suffers Medical Emergency, Becomes Incapacitated Mid-Flight

A Southwest pilot became incapacitated on a flight from Vegas to Ohio after departure on Wednesday.

I’m being notified by passengers on a Southwest flight departing Las Vegas that the captain became incapacitated soon after takeoff this morning. He was removed from the flight deck and replaced by a non Southwest pilot who was commuting on that flight. This is now the fifth… — Josh Yoder (@JoshYoder) March 22, 2023

According to CBS News Texas, the captain became incapacitated soon after takeoff Wednesday morning and was removed from the flight deck.

A non Southwest pilot who just happened to be traveling on the flight replaced the captain and assisted the other pilot.

Confirmed by @CBSNewsTexas A pilot on @SouthwestAir flight 6013, Vegas to Ohio required medical attention after departure. A credentialed pilot from another airline who was onboard, "entered the flight deck and assisted with radio communication while the SWA pilot flew." — Doug Dunbar (@cbs11doug) March 22, 2023

The plane returned to Las Vegas and landed safely, according to the CBS affiliate.

“Condition of pilot who had medical event not being shared,” the reporter said.

Last week a United Airlines flight from Guatemala diverted to Houston Airport after the pilot suffered a medical emergency.