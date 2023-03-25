Southern District Attorney Demands Anti-CCP Dissident Miles Guo Be Held Without Bail After Allowing It for Sam Bankman-Fried

(Note: This is a sponsored post from NewNoah. The opinions expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of Gateway Pundit)

by Matt Palumbo

New Federal State of China founder and anti-Chinese Communist Party dissident Miles Guo remains behind bars before a judge can decide if he’ll be granted bail – and without public pressure, it’s looking like he could remain behind bars for entirely politically motivated reasons.

After Guo’s arrest on March 15, 2023, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Damian Williams called for Guo to be detained pending trial, arguing that this extreme measure would be justified due to him being a potential flight risk, among other reasons, in a letter to the judge presiding over the case, Judge Katherine Parker.

Just months ago, last December, the same Attorney Williams announced charges against Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder and Democrat mega donor that have quickly become a household name. Bankman-Fried was allowed to be put on house arrest after signing a $250 million bail deal that two then-anonymous people co-signed. It was later revealed that a former Stanford University Law School dean and Stanford research scientist co-signed the bond. Given the employment of the so-signers, and the status of Bankman-Friedman’s frozen assets, there’s no way Bankman-Fried could reasonably expect to pay $250 million if he did try to flee, making that figure almost irrelevant – but he was let out anyway.

So what’s the difference here? Simply that Bankman-Fried had the right politics, having donated literally tens of millions to Democrat politicians and causes (and had ambitions to donate $1 billion), while Guo is the CCP’s greatest threat, an organization that has already infiltrated our government on multiple levels. As those following this case recall, at Guo’s arraignment hearing, Judge Katherine Parker reminded New York prosecutors that they have a legal obligation, continuing and affirmative, to disclose to Mr. Guo any and all information that may help impeach a Government-produced witness testimony and/or is otherwise favorable to Mr. Guo, including their contacts with foreign governments or other contacts that may be conflicts of interest by any persons involved in the prosecution or investigation of Guo’s case. This forced the prosecutors to admit in court in front of a federal judge that they had “worked a lot with China.”

How can they be trusted at all when that’s the case?

One laughable excuse Attorney Williams gives for calling to deny bail is that Guo would pose a “flight risk.” If the government were actually concerned with this, they could make Guo wear a monitoring device or put him under surveillance (which they would likely do regardless). Guo’s assets have also been frozen, further complicating the possibility of any escape. And again, this wasn’t a concern when it came to Bankman-Fried.

Williams also references supposed “economic dangers” of granting Guo bail. Williams accuses Guo of being part of a $1 billion fraud, which he argues to Judge Parker is large enough to justify disallowing bail. Yet bail was granted to Bankman-Fried, who dealt with customer deposits in the tens of billions, and is accused of “disappearing” up to $2 billion in customer funds.

The greatest absurdity of this all is that Williams is calling for bail in a state that infamously doesn’t require bail for most crimes – including countless ones far worse than what he’s (falsely) alleging in regards to Guo. To name just a few examples from scrolling through the headlines:

In April 2021, Ricardo Hernandez was set free without bail after being charged for allegedly showing an Asian NYPD officer into subway tracks in Queens.

In March 2022, a Manhattan judge freed Eugene Clark, who was indicted on a murder charge, without bail.

In August 2022, in the Bronx, Bui Van Phu was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly punching a man, and fracturing his skill, causing his brain to bleed, and then freed without bail.

In September 2022, Michael Pacious was released without bail after terrorizing Manhattan McDonalds patrols with an ax. In November 2022, Michael Pagan was charged after being found with over 20,000 pills of fentanyl, and was released without bail.

But all of a sudden, Guo is where they’re drawing the line. This truly makes no sense – unless CCP influence is playing a role.

In many of the cases listed above, the violent crimes were captured on video, implying a high chance of conviction. These are the exact kind of crimes that would demand a defendant being held without bail or with extremely high bail because they pose such a high violent threat to their communities – but New York’s prosecutors are happy letting them back into society with no bail whatsoever. And as we already saw earlier, there’s a double standard even when the categories of alleged crimes are the same. Williams has no trouble with Bankman-Fried going out on bond – but has an obvious bias against Guo, as is constantly made clear by his hostile tone in his one-sided letter to Judge Parker.

Williams is as hostile as he is ignorant of the facts of his own case. To mention just one glaring falsehood (of which there are many), Williams accuses Guo in that letter of knowingly falsely representing the value of his company GTV News as being worth $2 billion when he “knew the valuation was false.” But the “$2 billion” figure was no fiction, it was from a third-party valuation report from Alvarez & Marsal, a global professional services firm that offers management consulting services, including private business valuation services. In fact, their report put GTV’s valuation as high as $2.6 billion – 30% higher than Guo said.

Miles Guo, like any other individual, should be granted the right to bail before his trial – and if he was anyone else, would have either been granted it already, or let out without it. That it’s even come to this goes to show that the CCP’s actors are pulling the strings once again – and unless we speak out, we’ll be handing them a win.

Author’s bio: Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros (2021), Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York (2020), Debunk This!: Shattering Liberal Lies (2019), and Spygate (2018).