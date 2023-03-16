Son of Colorado Mass Shooting Victim Taking a Page From Sandy Hook and Suing Gun Manufacturer Sturm, Ruger & Co.

The son of a Colorado mass shooting victim is taking a page from the Sandy Hook families and has filed a lawsuit against gun manufacturer Sturm, Ruger & Co.

Nathaniel Getz’s mother, Suzanne Fountain, was killed in a 2021 shooting at a grocery store in Boulder.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the gun maker is based.

According to a report from the Associated Press, the lawsuit “accuses the company of marketing its AR-556 pistol in a “reckless” and “immoral” way that promoted its killing capability. It seeks an undisclosed amount of damages.”

Getz’s lawyer, Andrew Garza, told the outlet that the lawsuit is, at least partially, about protecting future victims.

“We filed the lawsuit to both to seek justice for the family of the victim, but also to hold them accountable and to serve a preventative function as well, to protect future victims,” Garza said.

Garza said that the gun manufacturer had a “moral responsibility to do better” since the shooting in Sandy Hook.

“We believe they marketed it in a way that was meant to appeal to the militarization of young individuals, glorified lone shooters and, especially in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting, we think they had a moral responsibility to do better,” he continued.

The lawyer is urging the families of the other ten victims to join the lawsuit.

“The Colorado shooter, 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, is accused of opening fire outside and inside the store — killing customers, workers and a police officer who tried to stop the attack. Alissa, who has schizophrenia, has been ruled incompetent to stand trial. He is charged with murder and multiple counts of attempted murder,” the AP report explains. “The version of the Ruger AR-556 used in the Colorado shooting was technically a pistol, but resembled an AR-15-style rifle. Getz’s lawsuit alleges the company made the pistol version to evade laws regulating rifles.”

The Connecticut Supreme Court ruled in 2019 that Sandy Hook families could sue Remington. The manufacturer ended up settling with them for $73 million.