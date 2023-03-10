“So You’re in This as a Threesome?” Low-IQ Democrat Congresswoman Faceplants While Trying to Bully Reporters During Twitter Files Hearing (VIDEO)

The House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government held a hearing Thursday on Capitol Hill.

As TGP’s Jim Hoft reported, the hearing focused on the weaponization of the government as identified in the Twitter Files releases.

Here were the witnesses:

Matt Taibbi, Journalist

Michael Shellenberger, Author, Co-founder of the Breakthrough Institute and the California Peace Coalition

Talibbi and Shellenberger testified regarding how the corrupt FBI colluded with Twitter to censor conservatives and the truth.

Democrats on the panel throughout the day tried to intimidate the witnesses and force them to reveal their sources as reported by TGP’s Joe Hoft.

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) was one of the Democrats. But she completely humiliated herself in her efforts to bully Shellenberger and Taibbi.

She first asked Taibbi when Elon Musk approached him about writing the Twitter Files.

Just as Taibbi started to answer, Garcia rudely interrupted him and demanded a date and his source.

Taibbi responded:

I can’t give it to you, unfortunately, because this is a question of sourcing. I’m a journalist and I don’t reveal my sources.

Garcia then tried to suggest that Musk was a confidential source of Taibbi’s.

So you’re not going to tell us when Musk first approached you

Taibbi again reminded the low-IQ congresswoman that he cannot break journalism ethics and burn a source.

WATCH:

Rep. Sylvia Garcia is Clueless as she *Demands* Matt Taibbi reveal his Sources. A Journalist never gives up the identity of his sources. PERIOD. Garcia & the Democrats can’t stand a level playing field, they’ve censored Republicans for so long. Suck it up, Democrats 🤣 pic.twitter.com/AcS9McJBR7 — LionHearted (@LionHearted76) March 9, 2023

Garcia then turned to Shellenberger and asked about Bari Weiss, another journalist and Twitter Files author:

You work in concert with her? Do you know when she was first contacted by Mr. Musk?

When Shellenberger responded that he did not know, Garcia then asked a bizarre question which caused the witnesses to laugh at her:

So you’re in this as a threesome?

What exactly was she trying to imply?

Elon Musk had a perfectly succinct response:

Comedy gold!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2023

One can always count on unintentional comedy gold from the Democrats when their bullying tactics fail.