“So-Called Delegate” from Virgin Islands, Stacey Plaskett (Actually from New York) Demands Reporters Give Names of Sources – Is Connected to Jeffrey Epstein

The “So-Called Delegate”

Guest post by Jason Goodman

Prior to yesterday, some may have been unaware that the U.S. Virgin Islands were represented in Congress. If you weren’t paying attention to that detail when Stacey Plaskett argued as the manager of the second Trump Impeachment, you now know the incredibly rude Brooklyn native represents 120,000 individuals living in the offshore territory. But the “so called delegate” (Wikipedia’s words, not mine) is not even an island native. She’s a carpetbagging New York elitist and a condescending, non-voting member of Congress who needs a lesson in manners.

On March 9, 2023, Jim Jordan chaired the second hearing on the Weaponization of the Federal Government at which journalists, U.S. Citizens and Congressional constituents Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger gave testimony regarding their research into the Twitter Files. Taibbi and Shellenbeger are self-described Democrat voters and were in attendance at their own expense to assist Congress in whatever finding they will ultimately arrive at. The condescension and outright disdain displayed by Plaskett and her Democrat colleagues was so brazen, so disgraceful, and so far removed from what the people in Congress are intended to do, it gives us good reason to demand their resignation.

While resignation for being rude may not be appropriate, in this case, we have members who do not understand the most basic aspects of due process, the U.S. Constitution or even common decency. At the March 9 hearing, Plaskett demonstrated shocking contempt for each of us and our constitutional rights when she lambasted House Speaker McCarthy for revealing to the public exculpatory evidence that exonerates January 6 defendants and provides stunning insight into that day’s historic events. Plaskett characterized the revelations as “an effort to rewrite what happened on January 6” ignoring the irony of the likely to be EMMY nominated January 6th Committee Mini-Series.

Plaskett’s delusions of grandeur also cause her to believe she chairs Mr. Jordan’s committee. When Congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana’s fourth district moved the Chairman to strike inappropriate insults within Plaskett’s opening statement, she inappropriately injected “I’m not striking down that”. The boldly offensive representative proceeded to speak over her collogues and conduct herself as one might during a 3 am altercation at Waffle House minus the chair throwing.

(A video of Plaskett and other Democrats harassing Twitter journalists)

“WE ARE GOING TO TELL THE TRUTH.” pic.twitter.com/0dSoBN7QcG — Matt Orfalea (@0rf) March 10, 2023

Mere arrogance is not where it ends with the energetic Congressional Brooklynite. Upon being appointed ranking member of the Select Subcommittee, Plaskett declared that she would lead the Democrat’s “truth squad” within the committee. This term appears to describe the categorical dismissal of fact-based allegations as “conspiracy theories” and assists Democrats in avoiding the substance of well-founded claims. Despite her bold rhetoric, Plaskett has focused on complaining about the committee rather than participating in any meaningful way. She is a prolific purveyor of falsehoods and herself an honorary member of the Censorship Industrial Complex described by Dr. Shellenberger.

Plaskett has not addressed fundament legal arguments raised about the FBI interfering in things like school board parental complaints. In the previous hearing, Chairman Jordan raised the good point that state and local law enforcement are in place to deal with local issues. The FBI should not be involving itself in this and numerous other matters. Plaskett does not and will not address the substance of such valid arguments. Instead, she merely dismisses the FBI Schoolboard intimidation and other similarly troubling abuses of government power as “nonsense”.

The deeply dishonest Plaskett faced a short lived mini scandal in 2019 when she initially refused to address campaign contributions from none other than Jeffrey “didn’t kill himself” Epstein. After public outcry, Plaskett disingenuously stated “In light of new information and allegations that have been made [I] have decided to make contributions to Virgin Islands organizations that work with women and children in the amount of his previous contributions.” Plaskett’s statement did not cite any specific “new information”. Notably, this all transpired eleven years after Epstein was convicted of soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. Apparently, that was ok with Plaskett.

Stacey Plaskett is a dangerous and malicious liar. Her hypocritical rhetoric calls for truth, justice, and equality while she actually pursues her own partisan political agendas and spreads Democrat Disinformation to distort the perception of the American public. When referring to the BLM riots, Plaskett said “This summer things happened that were violent, but there were also things that gave some of us Black women great comfort.” She glossed over the countless black men and women who were killed or injured during that harrowing summer, but thinks a guy in a fur bikini and water buffalo helmet being slowly escorted around the Capitol by cops is a dangerous terrorist who should be jailed for years.

Stacey Plaskett is a disgrace to Congress, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the entire United States. If she has any integrity at all she will issue a formal apology to both Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger for rudely and publicly insulting them. These two men are patriotic and responsible journalists. They are simply doing their job, serving the public interest, and going where the facts lead them irrespective of their personal political beliefs. By contrast Plaskett is self-aggrandizing hack. She is a mean, condescending person, and stain on Congress. The portrait of the late John Conyers looked down upon her performance with shame yesterday. I remain hopeful that Jim Jordan and other effective members of Congress can cut through the lies and restore our once great Constitutional Republic.

Jason Goodman runs Crowdsource the Truth at Substack