Sky News Australia Slams Joe Biden’s Response After Horrific School Shooting

The news media was told that Joe Biden was going to speak about the deadly shooting in Nashville that killed seven, instead, they saw a President who didn’t seem to know where he was at talking about ice cream and doting over four children in the audience.

After news broke about a shooter at a Nashville school killing three 9-year-olds and three teachers in a Christian school, the news media was all about gun control.

Joe Biden was expected to come out and talk about this horrific event at the White House and instead, he looked lost.

TGP reported on this yesterday.

This didn’t go unnoticed. Sky News Australia host noticed this major failure:

Sky News Australia host Rita Panahi criticized US President Joe Biden’s response following a horrific school shooting in Nashville in which he joked about his favorite ice cream with the audience. President Biden provided ill-timed jokes about chocolate chip ice cream before discussing a recent Nashville elementary school shooting that left three children and three adults dead. President Biden was hosting the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit at the White House on Monday where he made jokes and then addressed the tragic shooting. “He did eventually address the issue, but really, surely he would know the gravity of the situation and jokes about ice cream and good-looking kids in the audience…He needs the autocue, he needs the cards, he needs so much direction.”

See Panahi’s comments below.