Six Children, Boys and Girls Ages 11 to 14, Arrested in Mob Attack on Woman in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have arrested six children in a mob beating on a woman near City Hall on February 23 that left the victim unconscious with a broken facial bone and needing stitches. The children, a mix of boys and girls, range in age from 11 to 14 years old.

Police issued a press release and composite photo of the suspects on Tuesday while seeking the public’s help in identifying the attackers:

Police followed up on Thursday seeking help IDing one suspect, “7 of the 8 individuals wanted for this assault have been ID’d, and charges have been approved by @philadao. We are currently working to take 7 juvenile suspects into custody, and request the public’s assistance in identifying the remaining suspect. Call 215-686-TIPS w/ info.”

7 of the 8 individuals wanted for this assault have been ID'd, and charges have been approved by @philadao . We are currently working to take 7 juvenile suspects into custody, and request the public's assistance in identifying the remaining suspect. Call 215-686-TIPS w/ info. pic.twitter.com/6kaSe5x2TQ — Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 10, 2023

Police also released a video of the attack and suspects on March 7 with the press release appended:

Central Detective Division is seeking the public’s help identifying the individuals seen in the following still photo. On February 23, 2023, at approximately 7:12pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was at 15th and Chestnut Street when several people in a group assaulted her knocking her to the ground. The suspects then continued to punch and stomp the victim rendering her unconscious. The victim suffered injuries to her head, face and body and was transported to Jefferson Hospital for her injuries. If you see these suspects do not approach, contact 911 immediately. To submit a tip via telephone, dial 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477). All tips will be confidential. If you have any information about this crime or these suspects, please contact: Central Detective Division: 215-686-3093/3094 Det. R. Williams DC 23-09-006668

A version of the video was posted by WTXF-TV reporter Steve Keeley:

WATCH: For 2nd time in 18 days, a woman in early 30’s was stomped & beaten into unconsciousness by mob in Center City Philadelphia area. This vicious attack just a block from City Hall,15th & Chestnut Streets,7:10pm Thursday Feb 23rd. She has injuries to her face, head & body. pic.twitter.com/xUzzXRkABl — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 7, 2023

Keeley also posted details of the District Attorney’s Office announcement on the arrests of the children, “JUST 11 years old, youngest of 6 arrested in vicious attack of women stomped & beaten unconscious,block fro Philadelphia City Hall at 15th & Chestnut Streets last month. 11yr old boy, 12yr old girl, 13yr old boy, 13yr old girl, 14yr old girl & 14yr old boy. @philadao charges.”

JUST 11 years old, youngest of 6 arrested in vicious attack of women stomped & beaten unconscious,block fro Philadelphia City Hall at 15th & Chestnut Streets last month. 11yr old boy, 12yr old girl, 13yr old boy, 13yr old girl, 14yr old girl & 14yr old boy. @philadao charges. pic.twitter.com/67F5YFvH3N — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 10, 2023

The DA’s office identified the children arrested by race and sex, three Black males and three Black females, and the charges: Criminal conspiracy, Aggravated Assault, Robbery, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft RSP (Receiving Stolen Property), Simple Assault and REAP (Recklessly Endangering Another Person).

The victim’s father described her injuries in an interview with WTFX (excerpt):

The victim, a 34-year-old woman who lives nearby, was on her way to a hair appointment when she was jumped by a group of eight young people. “Someone tapped her on the shoulder, she turned around, and they smacked her on the head, she went down and her head was stomped on,” the victim’s father, Dr. William Corse, told FOX 29. Police say the group continued to punch and stomp on the victim until she became unconscious, then left her injured on the sidewalk. Dr. Corse, a longtime Chester County doctor, said his daughter suffered a broken orbital bone, widespread bruising, and required stitches.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke to WPVI-TV (excerpt):