Silicon Valley Bank Deletes Twitter, YouTube Videos, And Scrubs Website

Silicon Valley Bank’s Twitter account was deleted just shortly after the bank went up for auction.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, SVB went up for auction late Saturday night and final bids for the now insolvent bank are expected to be in by Sunday evening.

Shortly after the auction began, users on Twitter noticed that Silicon Valley Bank’s Twitter account was deleted.

In recent days SVB’s Twitter account was mocked for tweeting a Forbes article which ranked the now collapsed bank as one of the top banks in the United States.

Besides its Twitter account, SVB’s website was also scrubbed and now only has limited features.

SVB’s homepage now has message from the FDIC on it which reads  “On Friday, March 10, 2023, Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, CA was closed by the California Department of Financial Protection & Innovation. Subsequently, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) was named Receiver. No advance notice is given to the public when a financial institution is closed.”

That’s not all that SVB has deleted.

The disgraced bank even deleted all of their YouTube videos.

