Shocker: Poll Finds Most Americans Think Media is too Easy on Biden, is Becoming More Biased

A new poll from Rasmussen has found that most Americans believe the media is too easy on Joe Biden and is becoming more biased.

All you need for proof of this is to look at the way the media treats Biden versus how they treated Trump. Under Trump, the media treated absolutely everything as a crisis or a scandal. Under Biden, they barely seem awake and able to ask questions.

When they do manage to notice stories about Biden, most of the time they rush to his defense.

Poll: Majority of Americans Think Corporate Media Going Easy on Biden, Bias Getting Worse A majority of likely U.S. voters think the news media is going easy on President Joe Biden and is “less aggressive in questioning Biden than they were in questioning former President Donald Trump,” a new Rasmussen Reports poll found. Out of 1,000 likely U.S. voters polled between February 16 and 19-20, 51 percent say corporate media are less aggressive toward Biden. Only 24 percent believe the media question Biden more aggressively than they questioned Trump, and 21 percent think the treatment is roughly the same. The margin of sampling error is ±3 percentage points at the 95 percent level of confidence. Overall, 56 percent of likely voters say media bias is getting worse, and only 16 percent say the problem is getting better. Broken down by political affiliation, 30 percent of Democrats think news media bias is getting better — 10 percent of Republicans and six percent of unaffiliated voters share that opinion. In contrast, 73 percent of GOP voters think media bias is worse, as do 38 percent of Democrats and 59 percent of unaffiliated voters, the survey found. Republicans (71 percent) and unaffiliated voters (51 percent) are more likely than Democrats (33 percent) to believe the news media is less aggressive with Biden than Trump.

None of this is surprising, in fact it makes perfect sense.

With very few exceptions, the media has become an arm of the Democrat party.