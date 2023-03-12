Shelter in Place Order for Hazardous Material Incident in Lancaster City, PA

A Shelter in Place Order has been implemented for a hazardous materials incident in Lancaster City, Pennsylvania extending half a mile around Kunzler & Company, Inc., on the 600 block of Manor Street.
According to Fox43 the incident involves an anhydrous ammonia leak. Ammonia is a toxic gas or liquid corrosive to tissues upon contact.
Lancaster City officials say crews remain on the scene of the incident but they have now identified the source of the leak and have managed to isolate it.
In a Facebook post shared by the city, they say the leak is located inside the plant and is now contained.
Hazmat crews continue to monitor the air in the surrounding areas.
Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public but the shelter-in-place remains in effect for now.
So far there are no reports of injuries.
The City of Lancaster shared the following on Facebook: