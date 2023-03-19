Senator Josh Hawley and Missouri AG Andrew Bailey Respond to Potential Malpractice Regarding Minors at The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Missouri Patriots Fight Back for the Safety of Missouri’s Children

Jody Grace, a mother, concerned citizen and hero for the children, has taken on herculean efforts to keep Missouri’s RINOs and Democrats turning Missouri from a Red State to a Purple State.

There are eight other heroes, in this story, that are all working to protect the children. This hard-fought battle is being championed by Patriot Missouri Senator Mike Moon.

Senator Moon has introduced Senate Bill 49: Save Adolescents from Experimentation known as the “SAFE Act.” SB 49 would ban puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender surgeries for children under the age of 18.

Along with Senator Moon, the other seven senators, standing strongly for the children, are: Senator Jill Carter, Senator Bill Eigel, Senator Denny Hoskins, Senator Andrew Koenig, Senator Rick Brattin, Senator Nick Schroer and Senator Ben Brown.

Missouri has 34 state senators, 24 are Republicans or 71% of the state senate is “controlled” by Republicans. The question arises, if Missouri has a 71% Republican majority, why are only eight Republican senators fighting-the-good-fight for the safety of our children? Where are the other 16 Republican senators?

Part of the situation relates to Washington University (under investigation for child abuse – see below), has several Political Actions Committees “PACs” and is one of Missouri state’s most aggressive transgender hospitals. Washington University’s most prominent PAC is RightPath.

Over the last several years, Washington University, through its PACs has given tens of thousands of dollars either directly or indirectly to elected Missouri Senate and House of Representatives. These Republicans are trying to “water-down” the child’s SAFE Act to be a softer version more accommodating to Washington University.

While this may appear to be an up-hill battle, on Monday, March 20, 2023, Jodi Grace is inviting all concerned people who care about the safety of the children to the Missouri State Capital in Jefferson City.

The invitation reads:

“Come join us for a history-making kind of a day where people from a variety of backgrounds, lifestyles and religions are going to lock arms for the fight against the progressive agenda that is targeting our children. SB 49, sponsored by Senator Mike Moon, is a ban on puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones & gender surgeries for children. Our legislators aren’t getting the job done, so it’s time to take a stand!”

For more information go here.

The good news is people are listening. Washington University is under investigation for child abuse by both Missouri US Senator Josh Hawley and Missouri’s newly appointed Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Josh Hawley [US Senator from Missouri] Outlines Investigation of Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital: ‘Accountability is coming’

Following the announcement by U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) that he is launching an investigation into potential malpractice regarding minors at The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, Senator Hawley has sent a new letter tonight to the university chancellor, hospital president, and the center’s co-directors.

MO attorney general [Andrew Bailey] launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children