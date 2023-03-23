Sen. Chuck Schumer Hesitates to Endorse Alvin Bragg’s Garbage Case Against Trump

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is a man who usually is never short on words but today when he was asked if he had confidence in Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg he offered barely any words at all.

During a recent press conference, Senator Chuck Schumer was asked by a reporter “Do you have confidence in Alvin Bragg?”

Schumer responded, “It’s premature to comment on what’s happening, and we’ll have to wait and see what he does.”

REPORTER: "Do you have confidence in Alvin Bragg?" SEN. SCHUMER: "It's premature to comment on what's happening, and we'll have to wait and see what he does." pic.twitter.com/KsMw5McTtX — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 22, 2023

Schumer’s current lack of confidence in Bragg is quite stunning considering the two have been quite close.

Schumer even attended Bragg’s Birthday earlier this year.

Flashback: Sen. Schumer Previously Attended Alvin Bragg’s Birthday Event pic.twitter.com/12qJ2KfFzx — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) March 23, 2023

Bragg’s own campaign previously tweeted out a photo of Schumer and Bragg hanging out outside of work.

Schumer’s refusal to answer the softball questions about his pal goes to show that not even Democrats have no confidence in Bragg’s case.

Schumer’s comments came around the same time The Gateway Pundit reported Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg was caught hiding 600 pages of exculpatory evidence.

