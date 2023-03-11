Secret Service Arrest Man at Vice President’s House In DC in Possession of Gun

The Secret Service has reported a man with a gun has been arrested after he allegedly attempted to enter the grounds of the Vice President’s residence which is located on the grounds of the United States Naval Observatory.

NBC 4 Washington broke the story and reported the man had the authorization to be at the Vice President’s residence.

As the man made his way to the checkpoint he told Secret Service agents at checkpoint he had a gun in his car which resulted in agents checking his car.

Agents would discover his gun was improperly registered and the man was arrested for having an unregistered firearm and for carrying a pistol in a restricted area.

As of now authorities have yet to release the identity of the man.

This story is still developing.